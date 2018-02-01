New Marion, IL mayor sworn into office

For the first time in over half a century, the City of Marion has a new mayor. Anthony Rinella was sworn in as mayor on Thursday, February 1, taking the reigns from Bob Butler, one of the longest-serving mayors in the country.

Rinella gave a short speech to the assembly before taking questions. He said that Butler would be a hard act to follow as mayor, but he is looking forward to starting his own legacy in Marion.

"I'm not gonna fill Bob Butler's shoes. That's a legacy that you can't fill," he said,"I'm gonna be Anthony Rinella. One thing that he told me was, 'Be yourself, don't try to be anyone else, be true to yourself, and let your heart lead you to what you feel is best for this city'."

Rinella stressed his intentions of building more business in the city as well as his plans to use Marion's strategic positioning along major highways and the city's own airport to attract more business.

"You look at the interstates, Route 13," he said, "I mean, we've got an airport that any type of jet can land on. We've got the infrastructure in place to support business, but if you don't let people know it's there, it's shame on you. Well, we're gonna start letting people know we're here"

As far as making the city more well known to those outside of the Heartland, he said the city plans to advertise it's appeal through a number of mediums like social media and online videos.

