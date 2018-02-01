Murray State men get the win vs. SEMO 87-75

Murray State got the win over SEMO 87-75 in Cape Girardeau at the Show Me Center on Thursday night.

The men's teams tipped off at 7:30 p.m. SEMO jumped out to a 10 - 0 start. At the half SEMO led Murray State 34-32.

The Murray State and SEMO women's basketball teams tipped off at 5:15 p.m. at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The SEMO women took to win over the Racers 80-70.

