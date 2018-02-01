Sisters assault woman with baseball bat in Martin, TN

Weakley County Sheriff's Department arrested two women after a disturbance was reported just north of Martin.

On Wednesday, January 31, officers responded to a 911 call in the area of 577 Hutchens Road.

When deputies arrived, they found 35-year-old Desiree Nicole Warren had been hit several times in the head and face by a baseball bat.

She also had cuts on her hands.

After an investigation, deputies determined that the victim was assaulted by 57-year-old Margaret Elizabeth Richards and 61-year-old Patricia Ann Higgins.

The two suspects are sisters and live at 575 Hutchens Road.

The baseball bat and a bloody knife were recovered from the scene.

Warren was flown by helicopter to the Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

The sisters, Richards and Higgins, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

