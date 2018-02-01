Burglary investigation in Carterville, IL

Carterville police are investigating a burglary in the 1300 block of Hillside Court.

Items were taken from a vehicle inside a garage, according to Chief Heather Reno.

A resident found a person who claimed to be visiting a nearby neighbor. She left in a vehicle.

The woman in question is described as an African-American female in her 20s, 5'6" and 120 pounds. She was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a lighter colored vest over the sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing and leads are being developed according to Reno.

