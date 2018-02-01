Two men arrested after car chase in Chaffee, MO

Two men were arrested following a car chase that put Chaffee schools on lockdown on Thursday, February 1.

At 1:10 p.m., an officer conducted a vehicle stop on St. Hwy M near County Road 204.

22-year-old Bernard Cruz of Jackson, Missouri, was stopped for driving 73 mph in a 55 mph zone.

26-year-old Tyler Scott Scone was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

The officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Cruz told the officer he was driving on a revoked license.

He was escorted to the patrol car and placed inside the vehicle.

While Cruz was being escorted by the detective, Stone climbed over to the driver seat of the vehicle and fled the scene in the vehicle.

Stone traveled westbound on St. Hwy. M towards Chaffee.

Additional Scott County deputies responded and located Stone in the vehicle.

They tried to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Deputies chased the vehicle for 5 minutes inside the city limits of Chaffee.

During the pursuit, Stone struck another vehicle and fled on foot.

He abandoned the vehicle in the Chaffee Elementary School parking lot.

The elementary school was then placed on precautionary lockdown.

According to Chaffee R-11 School District Superintendent Ken Latham, Chaffee schools were on lockdown for 15 minutes.

Stone was later taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol at a home in Cape Girardeau.

Both men were arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail.

K-9 Rex of the Scott County Sheriff's Office alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

A search warrant found approximately 10 ounces of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Cruz is charged with of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Class E Felony of Driving While Revoked and Class C Misdemeanor of Exceeding the Posted Speed Limit (by 16-19 miles per hour).

Stone is charged with the Class C Felony of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Class D Felony of Tampering 1st Degree with a Motor Vehicle and Class E Felony of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.