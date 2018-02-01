Children are Invited to Touch of Nature's 'How Sweet it is Mini Camp'

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center is inviting children to come and enjoy a fun mid-winter camping experience Valentine’s weekend.

Children ages 7 – 12 are welcome to the How Sweet it is Winter Mini Camp Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

This is a great first overnight camping experience or a preview of summer camp.

Participants will enjoy a wide variety of activities including maple syrup production, games, music, explore animal tracks and trees, crafts, a campfire and much more.

The camp is located off Giant City Road about eight miles south of Carbondale and cost $70 for the overnight excursion.

Those who have participated in a previous eco-camp at Touch of Nature will get a $10 discount.

Siblings from the same immediate family will also receive a discount of $10.

There is also a Saturday day camp option for $40.

For further information call 618-453-1121 or go to this email.

You can register and find a packing list for the camp online.

