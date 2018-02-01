Chili and Chicken Noodle Dinner in Scott City, MO

The Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City, Missouri will be holding their annual Chili and Chicken Noodle Dinner.



Come on out on President's Day, Monday, February 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Not only is it all you can eat chili and chicken noodle soup, you will also receive a piece of homemade pie or other dessert and a drink.



Prices are $8.00 for adults, $4.50 for children six to 10 and kids five and under eat free.

Carry-outs are available.

