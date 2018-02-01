Woman dies after crash in Carter County, MO

A Missouri woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on January 31 in Carter County.

It happened on US 60 at Route A in Ellsinore.

According to the Highway Patrol, Joanna C. Hedge, 23, of Grandin, Missouri was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital where she later died.

Her vehicle collided with another vehicle at a crossing on westbound US 60.

An 85-year-old man and 78-year-old woman were also injured in the crash and received serious and moderate injuries. They were taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.