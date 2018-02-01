New York & Co. Outlet closing its doors in Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New York & Co. Outlet closing its doors in Paducah

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The New York & Company Outlet is closing its doors on Feb 22, according to the store.

This store is at Kentucky Oaks Mall.

Employees have the option to move to another store if they want.

Elder-Beerman announced yesterday it was closing in the mall as well.

