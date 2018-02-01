Mailboxes, vehicle reportedly shot at in Hamilton County, IL

The Hamilton County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public concerning several incidents where mailboxes and one vehicle have been shot.

According to Sheriff Robert Crow, over the course of the last several days the sheriff's office has received reports where mailboxes in the southwest part of Hamilton County have been shot.

Witnesses could not make a description other than the vehicle believed to be involved was a large, loud truck.

If you have any information please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 618-643-2511.

