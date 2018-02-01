Kentuckians asked to wear Marshall County school colors

Residents of the state of Kentucky is being asked to support Marshall County.

Commissioner of Education Steve Pruitt is asking all Kentuckians to wear Marshall County High School's colors blue and orange on Friday, Feb. 2.

Kentuckians are asked to take pictures showing their support for the community and post them on social media with the hashtag #MarshallStrong.

This is to let the residents of Marshall County know individuals across the state stand behind them.

