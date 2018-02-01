Vietnam veterans group makes donation to Poplar Bluff Valentines event

The upcoming Valentines for Veterans concert in Poplar Bluff, Missouri just got a little sweeter.

It’s all thanks to a recent donation by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1056.

“We appreciate the generous sponsors who provide the funding that makes this event possible,” said Voluntary Services Officer-Donna Reynolds. “We couldn’t do it without them, and the concert is a wonderful way to show our Veterans how grateful our community is for their service.”

All available tickets for the February 16 event have been distributed.

The Valentines for Veterans concert will be held at the Black River Coliseum.

It is hosted by the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center and sponsored by the community.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to future concerts may contact Voluntary Services Officer, Donna Reynolds at 573-778-4275.

You may also contact Voluntary Services Specialist, Chris Luecke at 573-778-4276 or Voluntary Services Assistant, Dale Day at 573-778-4499.

