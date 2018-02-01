This week in music:1999 Britney Spears

Let's step back in time and check the music scene from the winter of 1999.

It was on this date 19 years ago, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the Backstreet Boys at number five with All I Have to Give. It was the third of the group's six top ten singles.

Deborah Cox was at number four with the hip-hop song Nobody's Supposed to be Here. It was the Canadian singer's most successful single. It didn't quite make it to number one but it ended up spending 8 weeks in the runner up spot.

Brandy was holding down the number three position with Have You Ever? It was Brandy's second chart topper and her only number one as a solo artist. Her previous number one was The Boy is Mine which was a duet with Monica.

Speaking of Monica, she was in the number two spot with Angel of Mine. It's one of Monica's biggest hits and to this date it was her final number one single. The R&B ballad was originally recorded by the British girl group Eternal back in 1997. While their version became a top ten hit in the U-K, it was not released as a single in the U.S.

But in the top spot for this week in '99 was Baby One More Time by Britney Spears. It was the singer's debut single. Baby One More Time has sold over ten million copies making it one of the best selling singles of all time. It was also a huge hit overseas, topping the charts in every country it was released including Great Britain where it was the top selling single of the year. Remember the video with Britney in a school uniform? In a 2011 poll, Baby One More Time was voted the top video of the 1990's.

