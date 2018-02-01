Officer-involved shooting under investigation in KY

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting north of Nashville.

On Wednesday night around 8 p.m., a Kentucky State Police Trooper along with a McCreary County Deputy Sheriff conducted a traffic stop on a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle on KY HWY 92 in the Pine Knot community of McCreary County.

Troopers discovered the operator Jerry W. Collett, 61, of Coldiron, Ky was a wanted fugitive on several felony warrants. When Officers asked Collett to step out of his vehicle he fled the scene.

Officers then pursued Collet for about six miles until he lost control of his vehicle on KY HWY 1567. As Officers exited their patrol vehicles on foot in an attempt to make an arrest, Collett attempted to run them over.

He reportedly rammed a State Police Patrol car. Troopers then fired their service weapons striking Collett.

Collett was treated at the scene by McCreary County EMS and later flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Both Troopers have been placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol in all officer-involved shootings.

KSP Critical Incident Response Team is continuing the investigation.

