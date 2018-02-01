First Alert: Temperatures to drop quickly overnight

Grant Dade said temperatures tonight will be cold. Lows by morning will be in the upper single digits north to the upper teens south. Wind chill values will be in the single digits by morning.

The weekend system is trending a little warmer.

There could be a change from rain to freezing rain or sleet/snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Northern counties could see some accumulations by Sunday. Another chance for rain/snow will move in Tuesday.

