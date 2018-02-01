5 things to know Feb. 1

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 1.

First Alert Forecast

There could be a dusting of snow, this evening or late afternoon. The area east of the Mississippi River stands the best chance of seeing snow.

Accumulations won’t be significant, but there will be a race to see how fast the cold front can clear out the wet weather.

Temperatures will continue to fall all day long. Winds will pick up later today and peak at about 20mph sometime around 3 p.m.

It still looks like a rain and snow mix, this weekend, but the snow totals look lower this morning.

Making headlines

A missing 16-year-old from Arkansas was found safe in Nebraska.

Current Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is running for U.S. Senate but is lagging behind in fundraising compared to Sen. Claire McCaskill.

According to the Saline County coroner, there were three confirmed deaths after a fire in Harrisburg, Illinois

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to West Virginia collided with a garbage truck on Wednesday morning.

