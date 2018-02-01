Missing Arkansas teen found safe in Nebraska

According to police a missing teen from Trumann, Arkansas has been found safe.

Chief of Police Chad Henson said Arissa Farmer was located on February 1 at 2 a.m. in O’Neil Nebraska.

She was found with a male from Dover, Tennessee that she apparently had met on social media. Law enforcement had been attempting to locate them for four days.

The recovery of Arissa is contributed to an intense multi-agency investigation and the support of our community.

