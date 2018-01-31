Mizzou gets the win vs. Alabama 69-60 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mizzou gets the win vs. Alabama 69-60

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: University of Missouri) (Source: University of Missouri)
The Missouri men's basketball team played Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Mizzou got the win 69-60.

Mizzou plays Kentucky on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.

Tipoff is a 1 p.m. on CBS.

