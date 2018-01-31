Lutheran Family and Children's Services celebrates 150 years of service

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri is celebrating 150 years of service in 2018.

As a statewide nonprofit social services organization, the agency's goal is to provide services for families, children and others in need.

LFCS provides four key areas of support to tackle these challenges: Child Welfare, Mental Health Services, Child and Teen Development and Disaster Services.

The programs offered through each of these areas empower individuals and families and seek to develop healthy, supportive foundations for a lifetime.

The regional southeast Missouri office in Cape Girardeau opened in 1973 in response to an increasing demand for crisis pregnancy, adoption and foster care services in the southeast Missouri area. These three core areas of service are still being offered at the local office 45 years later.

LFCS Regional Agency Director, Leisa Blissett has been with the organization for eight years.

“I worked for five years with the agency’s pregnancy counseling program, then gradually started doing a few adoptions,” Blissett said.

Blissett moved to her role as Regional Director in 2015. Her favorite part of working for LFCS is, “to be a yielded vessel that God can use to make a difference in people lives. Knowing that I’m a part of a greater picture and that we are offering hope to those who feel hopeless.”

According to Carol Dippold, Geriatric Specialist, her favorite part of working for the organization is the “satisfaction in feeling that God has called me to do this and I am serving Him in being of service to others. The people with whom I work [clients and co-workers] are an inspiration and joy. God values each and every one of us, and we are called to uplift and encourage one another.”

LFCS plans to hold various celebratory events and activities in honor of their 150th Anniversary throughout the year in all of its regions statewide.

The organization is currently assembling a team of ambassadors made up of spokespeople and volunteers from the area to assist them in championing their cause in their respective communities.

You can click here for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.