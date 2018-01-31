Truck driver accused of swerving on I-24 after smoking synthetic pot

A truck driver from North Carolina was arrested after his tractor-trailer was reported swerving side to side on Interstate 24. It ran off the road several times and hit a sign, according to police.

Ricky Allen Hinson, 54, of Lenoir, North Carolina, was arrested on charges of careless driving, driving a commercial vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree wanton endangerment.

The truck was damaged, and officers say that it had struck a road sign near Exit 7 (Blandville Road/U.S. 62).

The driver failed to stop for police and had traffic backed up driving 35 miles per hour.

Hinson failed several field and sobriety tests, according to police.

Police say he admitted to having smoked synthetic marijuana 20-30 minutes before. The drug and a pipe were found in the truck according to investigators.

Hinson was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Paducah police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.