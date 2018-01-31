Annual Souper Bowl of Caring in Carbondale

Good Samaritan Ministries will be at area grocery stores in southern Illinois collecting donations on Saturday, Feb. 3. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will be set up at Kroger, Wal-Mart, Schnucks, Neighborhood Co-Op, Fat Patties, Mary Lou's, and New Kahala. Faith communities will also be collecting on Sunday at worship times.

The SIU Salukis Football Team will be in uniform to collect both funds and food items.

Go to WWW.SICARES.COM to donate and help tackle hunger.

