Doniphan, MO sentenced to 25 years after kidnapping and rape

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Heath Miller (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department) Heath Miller (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS) -

A Doniphan, Missouri has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to federal charges of kidnapping and being a previously convicted felon with a firearm.

At Miller's plea on January 30, 2018, he admitted that on March 8, 2017, he entered the home of his victim in Kennett, Missouri, and shocked her with a stun gun.

The victim struggled with Miller, who then cut the victim with a knife. After this, the victim stopped struggling.

Miller sexually assaulted his victim in her home, then took her and the victim’s child from Kennett into Arkansas and back into Missouri, arriving in Ripley County, Mo. Once there, Miller sexually assaulted his victim again.

The victim managed to get away from Miller and get back in the car and drive away with her child. Miller walked away from the scene and evaded law enforcement officers for 10 days. Eventually, Miller was captured after he had broken into a local cabin and stolen a handgun.

