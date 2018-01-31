Doniphan, MO sentenced to 25 years after kidnapping and rape

Sen. Claire McCaskill announced that more than $5 million in federal money and loans have been awarded to improve the City of Leadwood, Missouri's water system.
Sen. Claire McCaskill announced that more than $5 million in federal money and loans have been awarded to improve the City of Leadwood, Missouri's water system.
Dozens of concerned residents attended a Jackson County, Illinois board meeting on May 22 to express concern that the board may support state legislation that would increase gun control in the state.
Dozens of concerned residents attended a Jackson County, Illinois board meeting on May 22 to express concern that the board may support state legislation that would increase gun control in the state.
Memorial Day Weekend, it's a time we think of all the men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Memorial Day Weekend, it's a time we think of all the men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for aggravated battery.
A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for aggravated battery.
Ricky Johnson spent more than a decade in a daze of drugs, DUI's and run-ins with the law. Now, this East Prairie native is spreading a message of recovery, hope and redemption.
Ricky Johnson spent more than a decade in a daze of drugs, DUI's and run-ins with the law. Now, this East Prairie native is spreading a message of recovery, hope and redemption.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.
A 15-year old Huntsville boy has been in intensive care with a severe head injuring following an incident at Jemison High School involving a security guard.
A 15-year old Huntsville boy has been in intensive care with a severe head injuring following an incident at Jemison High School involving a security guard.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.
Three suspects have been charged in connection with a body found stuffed inside a chest freezer Tuesday in Lamar County.
Three suspects have been charged in connection with a body found stuffed inside a chest freezer Tuesday in Lamar County.
An Horry County mother and her boyfriend were arrested, and their children were placed in protective custody after officers found their home filled with piles of trash, animal waste, various insects, animals in poor condition, and an “unbearable” odor, according to a police report. The children, who were reportedly covered in bites and sores and appeared to be dirty, were taken into emergency protective custody, the report states.
An Horry County mother and her boyfriend were arrested, and their children were placed in protective custody after officers found their home filled with piles of trash, animal waste, various insects, animals in poor condition, and an “unbearable” odor, according to a police report. The children, who were reportedly covered in bites and sores and appeared to be dirty, were taken into emergency protective custody, the report states.
Icard Elementary School was put on lockdown after three "suspicious individuals" were spotted walking across campus.
Icard Elementary School was put on lockdown after three "suspicious individuals" were spotted walking across campus.