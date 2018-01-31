Doniphan, MO man pleads guilty to federal charges; accused of kidnapping, rape

A Doniphan, Missouri man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, January 30 to federal charges of kidnapping and being a previously convicted felon with a firearm.

Heath Miller, 36, appeared before U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr.

According to a release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office, Miller admitted at his plea that on March 8, 2017, he entered the home of his victim in Kennett, Missouri and shocked her with a stun gun.

The victim struggled with Miller, who then admitted to cutting the victim with a knife. The victim stopped struggling.

According to the attorney's office, Miller admitted to sexually assaulting the victim in her home, then taking her and her child from Kennett into Arkansas and back into Missouri, arriving in Ripley County.

While there, Miller admitted to sexually assaulting the victim again.

According to the state's attorney's office, the victim managed to get away from Miller and get back in the car and drive away with her child. Miller walked away from the scene and evaded law enforcement officers for 10 days.

Miller was captured after he broke into an area cabin and stole a handgun.

He had prior felony convictions for theft in 2005 and 2009, and financial exploitation of the elderly in 2007.

He also faces multiple charges in Ripley and Dunklin Counties in connection with the March 2017 incident.

Miller could get a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing was set for May 1, 2018.

