Crash on S. Kingshighway cleared after light pole fell

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
A multi-vehicle crash on the 900 block of S. Kingshighway & Southern Expressway is cleared now.

The northbound passing lane on Kingshighway is reopened.The driving lane is also reopened.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, a light pole was down completely blocking northbound traffic on Kingshighway.

