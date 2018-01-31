RECALL ALERT: Cribside space heaters recalled due to fire, burn hazards

Vornado Sunny CS cribside electric space heaters are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The heaters were sold in white with an accent of melon and gray colors.

The model/type “SUNNY CS EH1-0090” and serial number are printed on a silver decal on the bottom of the unit under the elastic cord wrap.

The recalled heaters have the numbers 1 and 7 as the fourth and fifth digits of the serial number (XXX17-XXXXXX).

About 5,000 heaters were sold in the United States and 100 in Canada.

Contact Vornado toll-free at 844-202-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.vornado.com.

