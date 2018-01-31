December athletes of the month named at Poplar Bluff High School

The Mules Booster Club has named Paige Bradley and Josh Lawrinenko of Poplar Bluff High School the December Athletes of the Month, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Josh, a senior, has a current record of 24-5 with 19 pins this wrestling season. He was the Parkway South Tournament champion. In the classroom, he maintains a 9.36-grade point average.

“Josh is a great teammate and does a great job battling through adversity,” said Kelton Thompson, wrestling coach. “Josh is a positive leader and is very coachable.”

Paige, a sophomore swimmer/diver, has earned a consideration state cut in the medley relay, 200 and 400 freestyle relays, as well as the 50 and 100 freestyle. She broke her own six-dive school record competing against Jackson at the opening of the season. She also owns the 11 dive record at the larger events. In the classroom, Paige has an 11.429 GPA.

“Paige is a very determined and dedicated athlete,” said her coach Beth Lewis, noting that Paige juggles between traveling to Cape Girardeau to dive and then practices swimming at the Black River Coliseum. “She always has a great attitude.”

