Road crews prepare early for winter weather

Road crews all across the Heartland try to keep us safe during the winter months.

Snow, sleet, freezing rain, the Missouri Department of Transportation prepares before the winter season hits.

"We had a drill earlier this year, made sure everything was working. We've got all of our assignments. We're fully stocked and ready to go."

When winter weather mode is activated, two crews are divided into 12-hour shifts, so the operation can run around the clock. Each plow truck is assigned a 20-mile stretch.

In Illinois. Keith Miley is the operations manager at the department of transportation.

"We depend on information from our meteorologists," Miley said. "Based on that information we determine the chemical application rate. Maybe how far we are going to get out before the approaching storm, how soon we're going to start plowing."

During a full call-out, 135 plow trucks will take to the streets.

"We maintain about 3,700 lane miles of state and interstate highways here in the southern counties," he said. "So, a typical snow route is about 25 miles long."

Miley said they usually get about a two-hour window before a storm hits and it's all-hands-on-deck until the roads are clear.

"We are in fantastic shape with our salt supply," he said. "We got over 39,000 tons of salt on hand right now. Our stockpiles are full. So, that's not going to be an issue at all."

Here are some numbers you can call to check on road conditions in your area:

Missouri - 888-ASK-MODOT

Illinois - 800-452-IDOT

Kentucky - 866-737-3767

Tennessee - 877-244-0065

