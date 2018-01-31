Open house announced for Cape Girardeau police station, jail and courthouse

A ribbon cutting for the new Cape Girardeau police station was held on Friday, March 2. (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)

Community members in Cape Girardeau can tour the new police station. The station is on Maria Louise Lane.

Police said tour dates are Saturday, March 24 from 9 a.m. until noon and Monday, March 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A ribbon cutting for the new Cape Girardeau police station was held on Friday, March 2.

The new police station and the municipal court will be open on March 5 at its new location on Maria Louise Lane. Police will officially use the facility on Monday.

If we had a competition for who got their office put together first, Lt Smith & Lt Bonham would’ve been neck & neck. ??#CGPDNewHome #CapeGirardeau pic.twitter.com/gRbRWy2A9j — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) March 2, 2018

The old location on South Sprigg will still be operational through March 1.



In addition to better technology access and better amenities, Chief Wes Blair said the new building will help officers do their jobs more efficiently.

“It's going be a culture changer,” said Blair. “I really think it will be. They work so hard and do such a great job with what they already have. But to be able to enhance their ability to do their jobs, and give them a nice, comfortable building to work in. Is just going change the whole culture of the department.”

According to the police department, inmates were housed at the sheriff's office Feb. 4-9 to allow jail staff to undergo training at the new facility.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.