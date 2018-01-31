Paducah Elder-Beerman closing its doors

The Elder-Beerman at the Kentucky Oaks Mall will close, according to a press release by the company.

On Wednesday, January 31, Bon-Ton Stores Inc. announced it will be closing 42 stores as part of a store rationalization program.

Store closing sales are scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 1 and will run for the next 10-12 weeks.

The Elder-Beerman in Paducah is the only store in the Heartland closing its doors.

