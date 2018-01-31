Escape the cold this Heartland Weekend at one of these hot spots - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Escape the cold this Heartland Weekend at one of these hot spots

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Devils Backbone Park (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS) Devils Backbone Park (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Winter is here.

But that doesn't mean you have to stay cooped inside this Heartland Weekend.

We put together a list of four places where you can enjoy yourself and forget about the cold temperatures. CLICK HERE to take a closer look.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly