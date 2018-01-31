IL, KY lawmakers on train that collided with garbage truck

Two Heartland lawmakers were on a train carrying GOP lawmakers that collided with a garbage truck.

Illinois Congressman Mike Bost and his wife were reportedly on the train. Bost tweeted that to let everyone know they are safe.

Tracy & I were on train w/ other members of Congress heading toGOP strategy retreat in WV. Train was involved in collision w/ a dump truck. Tracy & I are safe and unharmed. Truck drivers are being treated by first responders for serious injuries. Please keep them in your prayers. — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) January 31, 2018

Kentucky Congressman James Comer was also on the train. He also sent out a tweet assuring the public that he is OK.

I’m on the train w/members of Congress that was just involved in a crash. I’m ok. Most members are ok but serious injuries on the ground. — James Comer (@KYComer) January 31, 2018

Lawmakers are reportedly safe, one person who was in the truck has died.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader & Former Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement today following the train accident:

"My colleagues and I are deeply saddened by today’s fatal train accident in Virginia. My condolences, and those of the entire Senate family, go out to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers. Our prayers are with the other accident victims who are fighting to recover from their injuries. And our deep gratitude is with the police, firefighters, and medical personnel who sped to the scene. It is impossible to overstate how much we Americans owe to our brave first responders – today and every day.”

