Man wins $100,000 with ticket purchased in Poplar Bluff, MO

A lottery ticket purchased in Poplar Bluff, Missouri made one man $100,000 richer.

Jack Stull of Harveill had just sat down for his morning coffee when he scratched off five winning numbers on his Missouri Lottery “Jumbo Cash” Scratchers ticket.

“I had a number 11 but couldn’t tell if it was $200 or $20,000. My eyes are kind of bad,” laughed Jack Stull. “Then I scratched some more, and it came up to $100,000.”

This isn't Stull's first time as a winner. He said the most he has ever won before is $500.

He plans to spend the money paying some bills, giving him some added “relief.”

Stull purchased his winning ticket at Berger’s Gas Mart, 71 County Road 323, in Poplar Bluff.

?Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.