Police seek information leading to theft suspect in Paducah

A man suspected of stealing from a Walmart in Paducah, Kentucky is wanted by the police.

Police said on January 25, a white male took merchandise valued at over $600 and left the store without paying for the items.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a red Ford Mustang

Anyone with information about the men’s identities is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.