A case for medical marijuana: Claire's story

How do you feel about legalizing marijuana?

3-year-old Claire Gurley's story may change or affirm your position.

Claire has intractable epilepsy, meaning it can't be treated with conventional medicine.

At one point, she was having as many as 100 seizures a day.

But, her parents claim, that marijuana gave them their daughter back.

Tonight at 6:00 p.m., Mary-Ann Maloney will share their story with you.

