3 dead following two early morning fires in Harrisburg, IL

According to the Saline County Coroner, there are three confirmed deaths after two fires in Harrisburg, Illinois this morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

A firefighter at the fire station said there were fires on Shaw Street and Pacific.

The State Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

The Carrier Mills and El Dorado fire departments were called in to help since they were being fought at nearly the same time.

