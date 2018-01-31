Coroner releases autopsy results after fire in Harrisburg, IL

According to the Saline County coroner, there are three confirmed deaths after a fire in Harrisburg, Illinois on Wednesday morning, January 31.

A mother and her twin 14-year-old daughters were killed in the fire at a home on Pacific Street.

Saline County Coroner Jerry Watson said the mother Amanda Peacock and her daughters Alaysia And Malaysia Peacock died of smoke inhalation, according to autopsy results.

The autopsies took place on Thursday. The State Fire Marshall was called in to investigate.

A firefighter at the fire station said there was another fire that crews worked on Shaw Street.

The Carrier Mills and Eldorado fire departments were called in to help since they were being fought at nearly the same time.

Community members are remembering the victims with flowers and other gifts placed on the front steps.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the remaining family members. You can click here to donate.

