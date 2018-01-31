Deadly crash closes IL Rte. 177 near Okawville

Officers with the Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Illinois Route 177.

This is near Prairie Bottom Road, west of Okawville in Washington County.

Illinois Route 177 is closed and traffic is being diverted at that location while officers investigate the crash.

The road closure is anticipated to last for an extended period of time.

