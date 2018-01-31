1 killed after crash closes IL Rte. 177 near Okawville

Officers with the Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Illinois Route 177.

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car. It happened around 5 a.m.

This is near Prairie Bottom Road, west of Okawville in Washington County.

Illinois Route 177 was closed and traffic diverted at that location while officers investigated the crash.

According to preliminary reports, Jean D. Winters, 40, of New Baden, Illinois was hit by a car that was passing another car westbound on Hwy. 177.

