2 wounded in officer-involved shooting in Independence

Officers in Mt. Vernon, Illinois recently welcomed a furry new addition to the force.
Officers in Mt. Vernon, Illinois recently welcomed a furry new addition to the force.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is set to give his fourth State of the State address.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is set to give his fourth State of the State address.
According to the Saline County Coroner, there are three confirmed deaths after two fires in Harrisburg, Illinois this morning.
According to the Saline County Coroner, there are three confirmed deaths after two fires in Harrisburg, Illinois this morning.
A man suspected of stealing from a Walmart in Paducah, Kentucky is wanted by the police.
A man suspected of stealing from a Walmart in Paducah, Kentucky is wanted by the police.
Calling all astronomy geeks! Wednesday, Jan. 31 is set to be heavenly. That’s because a super blue blood moon will come into view.
Calling all astronomy geeks! Wednesday, Jan. 31 is set to be heavenly. That’s because a super blue blood moon will come into view.