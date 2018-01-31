2 wounded in officer-involved shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Independence.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Tuesday after officers responded to reports of an armed suspect near a Dollar General store. Officer John Syme, a police spokeswoman, says he doesn't know whether the officers or individuals fired first.

No officers were injured, and police say the two people wounded were both armed. Syme didn't immediately have an update on their conditions. No other details were provided about what led up to the shooting.

