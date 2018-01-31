New K-9 officer welcomed in Mt. Vernon, Illinois

Officers in Mt. Vernon, Illinois recently welcomed a furry new addition to the force.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is set to give his fourth State of the State address.
According to the Saline County Coroner, there are three confirmed deaths after two fires in Harrisburg, Illinois this morning.
A man suspected of stealing from a Walmart in Paducah, Kentucky is wanted by the police.
Calling all astronomy geeks! Wednesday, Jan. 31 is set to be heavenly. That’s because a super blue blood moon will come into view.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.
An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of assaulting the woman's son in a jealous rage.
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.
Men forced their way into Ulises Valladares' home, tied him and his son up but kidnapped the father.
A Snapchat video shows a fellow student ripping off Lulu Williams’ wig and throwing it to the ground on Friday in an incident her mother, Myckelle, is pressing charges over.
