New K-9 officer welcomed in Mt. Vernon, Illinois

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Jitz (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department, Facebook) Jitz (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department, Facebook)
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Officers in Mt. Vernon, Illinois recently welcomed a furry new addition to the force.

K-9 Grim will retire soon, so officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department traveled to Von Liche Kennels in Denver Indiana to find a replacement.

After testing around 20 dogs, the officers selected an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois named Jitz.

K-9 Jitz and his handler, Cpl Rich Johnston, will be attending a basic K-9 course at the Illinois State Police K9 Academy this spring.

