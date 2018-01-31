New K-9 officer welcomed in Mt. Vernon, Illinois

Officers in Mt. Vernon, Illinois recently welcomed a furry new addition to the force.

K-9 Grim will retire soon, so officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department traveled to Von Liche Kennels in Denver Indiana to find a replacement.

After testing around 20 dogs, the officers selected an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois named Jitz.

K-9 Jitz and his handler, Cpl Rich Johnston, will be attending a basic K-9 course at the Illinois State Police K9 Academy this spring.

