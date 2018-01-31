Deputies: Convicted felon arrested during traffic stop in McCracken Co., KY

A La Center, Kentucky man driving a Ford Mustang was arrested by stopped by McCracken County deputies on January 31.

Jonathan Ford, 30, was charged with reckless driving, no operator’s license, possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Around 12:40 a.m, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on US60.

Ford did not have a valid operator’s license according to deputies. The investigation led to the search of the vehicle revealed a glass pipe containing a quantity of methamphetamine, a syringe, and a loaded handgun. It was discovered through dispatch that Ford was a convicted felon.

Ford was arrested and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.

