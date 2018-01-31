Man arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken Co.

Following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky, 39-year-old Harold Compton was arrested on drug-related charges.

Compton was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, DUI first offense aggravated circumstance and failure of owner to maintain required insurance/sec. first offense.

Deputies stopped a 1997 Dodge Caravan on Tuesday, Jan. 30 around 11:38 p.m. for traffic violations on Clark’s River Road.

Deputies made contact with Compton, the driver, of Grand Rivers, Ky. While deputies were speaking with Compton they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located several items of drug paraphernalia containing quantities of suspected methamphetamine.

Compton was also operating the vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine. He was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was lodged.

