First Alert: Mild, windy weather blows through the area

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, crews battled two fires this morning.
Officers with the Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Illinois Route 177.
Authorities say two people have been wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Independence.
Officers in Mt. Vernon, Illinois recently welcomed a furry new addition to the force.
Following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky, 39-year-old Harold Compton was arrested on drug-related charges.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!
An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of assaulting the woman's son in a jealous rage.
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.
Men forced their way into Ulises Valladares' home, tied him and his son up but kidnapped the father.
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades. The district stated this message is not in line with their policies.
