First Alert: Mild, windy weather blows through the area

Good Wednesday morning! It will be a much more mild, but windy day.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will top out in the 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Winds will be from the south, southwest gusting up to 30mph. Rain chances sneak in Thursday, but it should be a very light rain event.

Best chances for rain will be in our south and eastern counties. A few snowflakes or sleet pellets could push in at the end of the precipitation, but it doesn't look to impact the roads.

