Grimes: Record number of women running for legislature

Good Wednesday morning! It will be a much more mild, but windy day. Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will top out in the 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Kentucky's secretary of state says the hundreds of people who will be on this year's ballot include a record number of women running for seats in the state legislature.
Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 31. First Alert Forecast Warm and windy weather is the story of the day. Gusts could reach 30 mph.
A Paducah tattoo shop is offering half off all Marshall County High School memorial tattoos.
The auditorium was packed in Marion, Illinois the six democratic gubernatorial candidates all answered moderated questions and even some from the public.
