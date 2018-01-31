5 things to know 1/31

Good Wednesday morning! It will be a much more mild, but windy day. Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will top out in the 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Kentucky's secretary of state says the hundreds of people who will be on this year's ballot include a record number of women running for seats in the state legislature.
Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 31. First Alert Forecast Warm and windy weather is the story of the day. Gusts could reach 30 mph.
A Paducah tattoo shop is offering half off all Marshall County High School memorial tattoos.
The auditorium was packed in Marion, Illinois the six democratic gubernatorial candidates all answered moderated questions and even some from the public.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.
Men forced their way into Ulises Valladares' home, tied him and his son up but kidnapped the father.
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
