5 things to know 1/31

First Alert Forecast

Warm and windy weather is the story of the day. Gusts could reach 30 mph. There are some high, thin, clouds, but we should be able to see through them to see the super blue blood moon.

There will be plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. High temperatures will the in the 50s.

Thursday looks like it will bring rain rather than snow. Expect the rain to be light in some portions of the Heartland.

There could be a few snowflakes or sleet pellets when the cold front passes through, but it won't be much.

Winter weather is still possible over the weekend. Totals could range from a dusting to a few inches of snow.

The Stormteam is still watching and monitoring the situation and hopes to get a clearer picture as the weekend gets closer.

Making headlines

All over the country people tuned in as President Donald Trump gave his first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The super blue blood moon is visible this morning in the Heartland, you’ll want to set your alarm early.

A Paducah, Kentucky tattoo shop is offering half off all Marshall County High School memorial tattoos.

People packed an auditorium in Marion, Illinois where six democratic gubernatorial candidates answered moderated questions and even some from the public.

