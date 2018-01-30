Hutton continues to roll, Blues shut down Canadiens 3-1

Carter Hutton made 33 saves and Ivan Barbashev broke a scoreless tie in the second period to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Carter Hutton made 33 saves and Ivan Barbashev broke a scoreless tie in the second period to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Tuesday night.
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, multiple reports say.
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, multiple reports say.
The Southern Illinois University Salukis took on the Drake Bulldogs on Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Southern Illinois University Salukis took on the Drake Bulldogs on Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Former SIU Head Football Coach Jerry Kill is returning to Carbondale to serve as an ambassador for the university.
Former SIU Head Football Coach Jerry Kill is returning to Carbondale to serve as an ambassador for the university.