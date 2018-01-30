25 sites in Illinois added to historic places register

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A retirement home, a park, several schools, a theater and the site where a tavern once stood are among 25 buildings and properties up and down Illinois that have joined the ranks of the National Register of Historic Places.

In a news release, the state's department of Natural Resources says the locations were added last year.

Many of the properties are located in Cook County and other nearby counties. but properties all over the state were added, including those in Ogle, Sangamon, Coles, Madison and Union counties. They include two archaeological sites along the Cherokee Trail of Tears and the spot where Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas held one of their senatorial debates.

IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal says the locations all help tell part of the history of Illinois.

