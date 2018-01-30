Gov. candidates hold open forum in Marion, IL

The auditorium was packed in Marion, Illinois the six democratic gubernatorial candidates all answered moderated questions and even some from the public.

The questions ranged from describing their leadership style to JB Pritzker's phone tapped to even which candidates released their tax returns.

There were moments from the audience that was full of laughter, sighs and even rounds of applause.

Each candidate was asked if they didn't win, would they endorse the other candidate, and many agreed that they would.

