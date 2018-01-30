2 sent to hospital following crash in McCracken County, KY

A two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday, January 30.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation showed a Chevrolet Impala crossed the center line on South Friendship colliding with the fender of a Mazda car.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with non-incapacitating injuries.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Lone Oak Fire Department and Mercy EMS.

One of the drivers was cited for driving with a suspended license.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.